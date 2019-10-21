|
Cowpens, S.C. - Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Stephens, 75, of 133 Seagle Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Cherokee Springs, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Stephens and Edith Harris Stephens. She was a graduate of Boiling Springs, Limestone College and USCS. She was a RN and previously worked for Mary Black and Home Health. Miss Stephens was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, choir member, VBS Director and involved in missions.
Surviving is a brother, Charles H. Stephens of Cowpens.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Dr. Jason Metcalf, Reverend Jody McGaha and Reverend Allen Dean Blanton officiating. Interment will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, c/o Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 310, Cowpens, SC, 29330.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019