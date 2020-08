Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Davis Thompson, 73, of 133 Connecticut Ave. Gaffney, SC passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC. Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Enloe Mortuary.

