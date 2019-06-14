Blacksburg - Dorothy Duncan Wood, 86, of 366 Ninety-Nine Island Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peachtree Centre, Gaffney, SC.

Born in Cherokee Falls, SC, she was the wife of Gene H. Wood and the daughter of the late Robert Y. Wisher and Lillie Owens Wisher. Mrs. Wood was a retired beautician and member of Cherokee Falls Church of God.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Mary D. Martin and husband, Mike L. Martin, of Shelby, NC, and Janice D. Martin and husband, Joey Martin, of Gaffney; a son, Steve Duncan of Blacksburg; three sisters, Barbara W. Gunn and husband, David, and Gloria W. McClain, all of Blacksburg, and Mary Lou Hamrick of Boiling Springs, NC; five grandchildren, Jason Bedford and wife, Jennifer, David Bedford and wife, Hannah, April Duncan and husband, Ernest, Jonathan Duncan and wife, Angela, and Clayton Williamson; two step-grandsons, Jody Martin and wife, Brittany, and B. J. Martin and wife, Jenny; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her first husband,

Myers L. Duncan; four brothers, Dean Wisher, Buford Wisher, Leroy Wisher, and Lloyd Wisher; and two sisters, Lucille Myers and Georgia Runyans.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherokee County Humane Society, 312 E. Frederick Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, 400 W. Montgomery Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Wood family.