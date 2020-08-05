Spartanburg, SC - Dorothy "Dot" May Henry, 87, of 29 Forest Oaks Way, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Warthen, GA, she was the widow of the late Hunter Henry and daughter of the late George Washington May and Mae Phillips May. She retired from Wayside Florist, volunteered at Mary Black Memorial Hospital for 10 years and at Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, was a member of the Red Hat Club and member of Cudd Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Hunter Henry, III (Dolvin) of Boiling Springs, SC and George Brian Henry of the home; a daughter, Debra Ward of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Stacey Ward and Heather Perez (Laz); two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Perez and Antonio Perez; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George May.

The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence, 29 Forest Oaks Way, Spartanburg. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

