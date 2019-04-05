Gaffney, S.C. - Thurman Douglas "Doug" Mills, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Roxie Diane Spencer Mills of the home and son of the late Thurman O.R. Mills and Martha Frances Inman Mills. He was a 1966 graduate of Oakridge High School in Orlando, FL, was formerly employed by Nestle and Frederick Memorial Gardens, a U. S. Marine Corps veteran, and of the Baptist faith. He was a life member of the V.F.W. #3447 serving as State Surgeon from 1996-1997, serving on the National Hospital Committee District 8 Commander from 1995-1996, serving as post quartermaster of the National Aide-De-Camp, and serving as State Deputy Chief of Staff and Deputy State Inspector. Doug also served as past commander of the Jack E. Daniel 54 S.C., was a founding member of the Marine Corps League, and served as Judge Advocate for the Broad River Leathernecks.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Brian Mills, Frances Payne and husband, Jonathan, Ronnie Blackwell and wife, Wanda and Debbie Parker, all of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Brittany, Hope, Ben, Melanie, Josh, Mason, Aubrey, Spencer and Riley; a sister, Midge Murry and husband, Bobby of Spartanburg and Peggy Ervin of Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Mills, Sr. and a niece, Jenny Orr.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Veteran's Park, 110 Railroad Avenue, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

