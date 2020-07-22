Cowpens, S.C. - James William (Doug) Shippy, 75, of 152 Louis Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Delois Littlejohn Shippy and son of the late J.B. Shippy and Lillie Mae Tate Shippy Dawkins and stepson of the late Junior Dawkins. He was a graduate of Granard High School and attended Cleveland Technical College. He was a baseball player and coached ladies softball. He retired from Timken after 35 years of service, retired from the S. C. National Guards and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He loved his family and traveling, especially to New York, and was a member of Gowdeysville Baptist Church where he was Chairman of the Trustee Ministry.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Ivan Shippy, Sr. (Kisa) of Gaffney; three daughters, Jill Hicks (Travaris) of Charlotte, NC, Candice Smith (Clarence) of Gastonia, NC and Jessica Jefferies of Gaffney; three brothers, Joe Mac Shippy, David Dawkins, both of Gaffney, and Barry Gaffney (Fontella) of Charlotte, NC; a sister, Nellie Faye Shippy of Gaffney; an aunt, Essie Bell Richardson of Gaffney; an uncle, Bob Tate of Gaffney; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Abbie Stevenson, a sister, Mary Bailey and a brother, J. Harold Shippy.

Graveside services, with military rites, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend S. L. Ford officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gowdeysville Baptist Church, 1012 Gowdeysville Church Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence. Due to the coronavirus the family requests any visitors that come to the residence wear masks and practice social distancing.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.