Doug Wilson
Gaffney, S.C. - Douglas "Doug" Edward Wilson Sr., of 512 S. Limestone Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Tuskegee, AL, he was the loving husband of Linda Cobb Wilson and the son of the late Charles W. Wilson and Elizabeth Branom Wilson. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone University, where he formerly served on the Board of Trustees and was a retired Chief Executive Officer from Broad River Electric Cooperative. He also served on Parson's Pantry Board, Election Board and City Zoning Board. He enjoyed woodworking and was a Master Mason. Mr. Wilson was a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir, chairman of Deacon's and served on numerous other committees.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Kevin D. Wilson (Maria) of Summerton and Douglas E. Wilson Jr. (Tammy) of Gaffney; a daughter, Lacey Wilson of Gaffney; three brothers, Terry Wilson of Gaffney, Gary Wilson (Carolyn) of Spartanburg and Reverend Stan Wilson (Cammie) of Cornelius; four grandchildren, Kalin Allen, Cameron Wilson, Taylor Moss and Arron Moss; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Stan Wilson and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. The family request that social distancing be observed as well as wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Parson's Pantry, P.O. Box 777, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 25, 2020.
