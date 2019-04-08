Blacksburg, S.C. – Doyle Jackson Martin, 76, of 271 Porter Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Patricia Bedford Martin and son of the late Monroe Jackson Martin and Ollie Floss McDaniel. He was a self-employed carpenter, a U. S. Navy veteran, a volunteer with the CKC Volunteer Department, and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Melissa Bridges and husband, Rodney of Easley, SC and Sharon Martin Gratop and husband, Matthew of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Allison Bridges and Hannah Bridges; two brothers, Donny Martin of Blacksburg and James Martin of Kings Mountain, NC; two sisters, Inez McCraw of Blacksburg and Modenia Bolton and husband, Don of Union. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Harold Martin, Herbert Martin, Ronny Martin, Roger Martin and Hayes Martin, a sister, Betty Horn and a brother-in-law, Kenneth McCraw.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Eddie Bolin officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hopewell Baptist Church, 511 Old Chester Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence, 271 Porter Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

