Dustin Miller

Greenwood, S.C. - Dustin Lynn Miller, 38, of 101 Stonehaven Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Self Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Lynn Vernon Miller of Pacolet and Gwynn Wood Shipman of Texas and step-son of Delene Miller of Pacolet and step-son of Walter Shipman of Texas. He was a self-employed paint contractor, an artist, enjoyed golfing and was very athletic. Mr. Miller was a member of Augusta Highway Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Ethan Lynn Miller of Texas; a daughter, Emma Gibbons of Texas; and maternal grandmother, Laverne Wood. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy F. Wood; and paternal grandparents, Samuel William Miller and Juanita Gasque Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Faith Home Inc., 144 Faith Home Road, Greenwood, SC, 29649.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
