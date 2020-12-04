Dwight William Bridges, 66, of 302 Serene Drive, passed away Sunday, November 29, in Gaffney.

He was born in Gaffney and was the son of the late Pon and Lottie Louise Byers Bridges.

Dwight was a Baptist. He was a 1972 graduate of Gaffney High School and he attended Palm Beach College in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was a former tractor trailer driver and a detailer of cars and trucks.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: a daughter, Deandra Bridges, of Delray Beach, FL; a sister, Pondrienna Stevenson, of Gaffney; grandsons, Jaden Bridges and Ronald Godfrey, III, both of Delray Beach; a nephew, Dominique Bridges, of Dallas, TX; niece, Andrienne Stevenson, of Naples, FL; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 6, 12:00 noon, at The Gilmore Mortuary with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating.

