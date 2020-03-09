|
Gaffney – E'nahjohn Ta-heem Dawkins age 13 of 117 Calton Drive Gaffney SC., transitioned from this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. He was the son of Johnathan Lewis Dawkins Sr. and Latasha Monique Dawkins. He was a student at Gaffney Middle School. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Limestone Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 9, 2020