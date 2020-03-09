Home

Services
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Limestone Baptist Church
Gaffney, SC
View Map

E’nahjohn Ta-heem Dawkins

E’nahjohn Ta-heem Dawkins Obituary
Gaffney – E'nahjohn Ta-heem Dawkins, age 13, of 117 Calton Drive Gaffney SC, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. He was the son of Johnathan Lewis Dawkins Sr. and Latasha Monique Dawkins. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Limestone Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state at 1 p.m. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
