|
Gaffney, SC - E. L. Scruggs, 82, of 2033 Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Ruby Gordon Scruggs and son of the late Finley Scruggs and Bernice Overcash Scruggs. He retired from Spartanburg Steel, was a U. S. Navy veteran and member of Pacolet Mills Church of God. He loved his family, gardening, cutting grass and loved to travel, especially to the beach and mountains.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Todd Scruggs of Greer and Joel Scruggs of Pacolet; a daughter, Debbie Ellis and husband, Harold of Pacolet; a stepdaughter, Alison Jenkins of Gaffney; two sisters, Wilene Justice of Duncan and Orell Blanton of Pacolet; sisters-in-law, Wilma Scruggs of Mauldin, Mildred Carmack, Lydia Henderson and husband, Ken, both of Gaffney, Ethel Rumfelt of Blacksburg, Rachel Brindle of Rock Hill and Gathia Sheehan of Oak Forest, IL; a brother-in-law, Billy Ray Gordon and wife, Teresa of Gaffney; six grandchildren, Harleigh Jenkins, Katlyn Ellis, Matthew Ellis, Christian Ellis, Jordan Scruggs and Gracie Scruggs; one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce Scruggs and Rev. Wilton Scruggs and a sister, Vernell Byrd.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his caregivers, Kellie Allen, Alaina Allison and Scott Linnerud.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Bell and Rev. Richard Sellars officiating. Interment, with military rites, will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the home of Alison Jenkins, 160 Old McKown Farm Road, Gaffney.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC.