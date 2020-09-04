Chesnee –Ebony Brooks McCluney, age 46, of 1300 Hwy 11 East Chesnee, S.C., transitioned from this life on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of Bobby Dean Rodgers Sr. and Selena Ann McCluney. He was employed at Plygem for 15 plus years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Kerria Rankins, Ebrenashia McCluney, two sons, Ebony McCluney Jr., E'nijha McCluney. Three sisters, Patricia Davis (Ricky), Monek McCluney, Shannon Rodgers, five brothers, Marcus McCluney (Floree), Marcus Wood, Jamica Wood, Staff Sgt. Aaron Haney (Cassandra), Bobby Rodgers Jr. (Stacey), special nieces, Rushana McCluney, Destini Davis, Nickia Mc- Cluney, special nephews, Antonio Parker, Trayshawn Humphries. His fiancee, Fatina Greene

Funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, September 5,2020 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Selena McCluney, 507 Littlejohn Street, Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.