Gaffney, S.C. - Edward Lee Darwin, 79, of 686 Buck Shoals Road, went home to be the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Edith Smith Darwin and son of the late Leroy Darwin and Helen Kennedy Darwin Stroup and stepson of David Stroup of Mt. Juliette, TN. He retired from Timken after 31 years of service, a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church and the chief overseer of the Cherokee Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He loved his family, fishing, gardening and NASCAR - especially Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Pennie Darwin of Gaffney; two stepdaughters, Michelle Panther of Pacolet and Christine Fisher (Joseph) of Union; a brother, Jerry Darwin (Sherry) of Gaffney; a grandchild, Kennedy Hughes; four step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Pam Darwin and Sarah Ann Darwin.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Cherokee Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Frazier, Dr. Donnie Padgett and Ms. Pennie Darwin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice Compassus, 212 E. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Cherokee Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 455 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 1, 2020