Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Eddie Holmes

Eddie Lee Holmes, son of the late Artis Poole Holmes & Edward Holmes, was born in Cherokee County on June 16, 1948.

He was educated in the public schools of Cherokee County and was a graduate of Granard High School, Class of 1966.

Eddie was the widower of Linda Marie Dawkins Holmes. He was a loving husband; a devoted father of two children; and "Paw- Paw" to two boys. He always strove to nurture his family.

Early in life, he accepted Christ as his Savior and joined Concord Baptist Church where he served as a trustee.

He leaves to cherish loving memories: two daughters Trena Holmes, of Mauldin, SC and Teronda Holmes- Norris, of Irmo, SC; two grandsons, Harlem Walker and Tyler Norris, of Irmo, SC; two brothers Olee Holmes (Sheila) and James Manning (Rev. Modestine); sisters Arilla Holmes and Mary Thomas; mother-inlaw, Mrs. Marie Dawkins; brothers in law, Evangelist L.D. Dawkins Jr. (Bernice) and James Robinson; sistersin law, Mrs. Etta Jones, Mrs. Jessie Mae Manning (W.C.), Rev. Mary Jefferies, Mrs. Pamela Black, and Mrs. Sheila Dawkins, all of Gaffney; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Thursday, 11 a.m., in Concord Baptist Church with The Reverend Dr. Michael A. Bridges and Minister Stephanie Tate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. He will be in state in the church at 10 a.m

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
