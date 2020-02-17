|
Gaffney, SC - Johnny Edward "Eddie" Pennington, 56, 0f 403 Draytonville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lisa Ruppe Pennington and the son of Johnny Roland Pennington and Mary Miller Pennington of Gaffney. He formerly worked in Industrial Construction, loved to build, fix and tinker. He also loved the beach and NASCAR. Mr. Pennington was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are three sons, Brandon Pennington, Craig Pennington and Brett Ruppe, all of Gaffney; two daughters, Leanne Scoggins and husband, Steve, Kelli Wright and husband, Jason and a granddaughter raised like a daughter, Alexia Smith, all of Gaffney; two sisters, Patty Thomas and husband, Johnny of Blacksburg and Aimee Bailey and husband, Ronnie of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Cody Scoggins and Sarah Wright; a great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Pennington was preceded in death by a brother, Shannon Toby Pennington.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mickey Mullinax and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the home of his wife 309 Sycamore Street and the home of his parents, 403 Draytonville Road. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020