Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Eddie Pennington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Pennington Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Johnny Edward "Eddie" Pennington, 56, 0f 403 Draytonville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lisa Ruppe Pennington and the son of Johnny Roland Pennington and Mary Miller Pennington of Gaffney. He formerly worked in Industrial Construction, loved to build, fix and tinker. He also loved the beach and NASCAR. Mr. Pennington was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are three sons, Brandon Pennington, Craig Pennington and Brett Ruppe, all of Gaffney; two daughters, Leanne Scoggins and husband, Steve, Kelli Wright and husband, Jason and a granddaughter raised like a daughter, Alexia Smith, all of Gaffney; two sisters, Patty Thomas and husband, Johnny of Blacksburg and Aimee Bailey and husband, Ronnie of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Cody Scoggins and Sarah Wright; a great-grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Pennington was preceded in death by a brother, Shannon Toby Pennington.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mickey Mullinax and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the home of his wife 309 Sycamore Street and the home of his parents, 403 Draytonville Road. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -