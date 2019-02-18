|
Eddie Dean Tipton, age 58, of Brookmont Avenue, Forest City, NC, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Rutherford Regional Medical Center. Eddie was born April 20, 1960 in Rutherford County to Reba Lail Poteat who resides in Forest City and the late Charles Tipton. A memorial service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Harrelson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 18, 2019
