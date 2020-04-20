Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Edgar "Little Eddie" Godfrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar "Little Eddie" Godfrey Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Edgar Dyches Godfrey, Jr., 40, of 315 Pleasant Meadows Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Rock Hill, he was the son of Edgar Dyches Godfrey, Sr. and Cathy Childress, stepson of Deborah Kay Williams Godfrey and was reared by his paternal grandparents, Roscoe & Nettie Lee Godfrey. He was employed by Dollar Tree Distribution Center in Shelby, NC, loved fishing and was a member of Central Baptist Church in York.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Caden Godfrey and Christian Godfrey, both of York; a brother, Brandon Godfrey of Cliffside; three sisters, Mindi Higgins, Ashley Aguilera (Nicholas), both of Gaffney and Carlie Godfrey of the home; special nieces and nephews, Karina, Little Nick, Peyton, Daniel, Lillie, Sadie and Skylyn; numerous other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Edgar Godfrey, Sr., 315 Pleasant Meadows Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -