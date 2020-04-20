|
Gaffney, S.C. - Edgar Dyches Godfrey, Jr., 40, of 315 Pleasant Meadows Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Rock Hill, he was the son of Edgar Dyches Godfrey, Sr. and Cathy Childress, stepson of Deborah Kay Williams Godfrey and was reared by his paternal grandparents, Roscoe & Nettie Lee Godfrey. He was employed by Dollar Tree Distribution Center in Shelby, NC, loved fishing and was a member of Central Baptist Church in York.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sons, Caden Godfrey and Christian Godfrey, both of York; a brother, Brandon Godfrey of Cliffside; three sisters, Mindi Higgins, Ashley Aguilera (Nicholas), both of Gaffney and Carlie Godfrey of the home; special nieces and nephews, Karina, Little Nick, Peyton, Daniel, Lillie, Sadie and Skylyn; numerous other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Edgar Godfrey, Sr., 315 Pleasant Meadows Drive, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
