Mooresboro, N.C. - Edith Byars Norton, 86, of 213 Camp Ferry Road and formerly of Supply NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Evans J. Norton and the daughter of the late William S. Byars and Vernie McSwain Byars. She was retired from Cone Mills, enjoyed crafts, crocheting, knitting and bird watching. Mrs. Norton was a member of Supply Baptist Church and had a great love for her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Lana Kay Erwin (Larry) of Shelby and Janice Peeler (Eddie) of Mooresboro; two stepdaughters, Shelia Grooms Norton of St. Paul, NC and Gina Grifis of Fayetteville; two brothers, James L. "Buddy" Byars (Grace) of Mooresboro and Shell J. Byars (Renee) of Grover; a sister, Margie McGuire (Steve) of Mooresboro; two grandchildren, Monica Anthony (Allen) and Matthew Peeler and fiance' (Sherri); and two step-grandchildren, Tony Grifis and Carey Odom; four great-grandchildren, Katie Anthony, Christen Anthony, Jessi Peeler and Aleah Peeler; and two special friends, Patsy Willis and Ann Snyder. Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Blanton and Sylvia Lee Byars.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Camps Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Reverend Buddy Moorehead and Mr. Butch Paxton officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camps Creeks Baptist Church, 2323 Camp Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC, 28114.

The family will be at the home of Kay and Larry Erwin, 2000 Gaffney Road, Shelby.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.