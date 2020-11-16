1/
Edith Norton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mooresboro, N.C. - Edith Byars Norton, 86, of 213 Camp Ferry Road and formerly of Supply NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Evans J. Norton and the daughter of the late William S. Byars and Vernie McSwain Byars. She was retired from Cone Mills, enjoyed crafts, crocheting, knitting and bird watching. Mrs. Norton was a member of Supply Baptist Church and had a great love for her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Lana Kay Erwin (Larry) of Shelby and Janice Peeler (Eddie) of Mooresboro; two stepdaughters, Shelia Grooms Norton of St. Paul, NC and Gina Grifis of Fayetteville; two brothers, James L. "Buddy" Byars (Grace) of Mooresboro and Shell J. Byars (Renee) of Grover; a sister, Margie McGuire (Steve) of Mooresboro; two grandchildren, Monica Anthony (Allen) and Matthew Peeler and fiance' (Sherri); and two step-grandchildren, Tony Grifis and Carey Odom; four great-grandchildren, Katie Anthony, Christen Anthony, Jessi Peeler and Aleah Peeler; and two special friends, Patsy Willis and Ann Snyder. Mrs. Norton was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Blanton and Sylvia Lee Byars.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Camps Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Reverend Buddy Moorehead and Mr. Butch Paxton officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Camps Creeks Baptist Church, 2323 Camp Creek Church Road, Mooresboro, NC, 28114.

The family will be at the home of Kay and Larry Erwin, 2000 Gaffney Road, Shelby.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Camps Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Camps Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved