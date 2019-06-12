Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
839 Antioch Road
Blacksburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
839 Antioch Road
Blacksburg, SC
View Map

Edith Sexton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Sexton Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Mrs. Edith Virginia Kelley Sexton, 89, of 683 Rockhouse Road, passed away on June 10, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salem, she was the widow of Jack Sexton and the daughter of the late Hovey Kelley and Mollie Rowland Kelley. Edith previously worked in textiles and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Sexton are three children, Van Q. Sexton Sr., (Sybil), Vickie S. Campbell, and Kim S. Amick (Bill); her brothers and sisters, Lois K. Holden, Harold O. Kelley, Gladys K. Crowley, and Betty K. Moss; six grandchildren, Vandy Sexton, Chad Sexton, Alex Campbell, Billy Amick, Quinton Amick, and Zoey Campbell; three step-grandchildren, Chip Burnett, Charity Smith, Catherine Tann; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Arlene Francis Sexton, her brother, Billy F. Kelley, and her sister, Joann K. Swafford.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:30-4:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 with Rev. Harold Beam and Rev. Vernon Craig officiating. Interment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens. Chad Sexton, Alex Campbell, Billy Amick, Tim Franks, Keith Swafford, and Vandy Sexton will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence at 683 Rockhouse Road, Blacksburg, SC.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sexton family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 12, 2019
