Blacksburg, S.C. - Mrs. Edith Virginia Kelley Sexton, 89, of 683 Rockhouse Road, passed away on June 10, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salem, she was the widow of Jack Sexton and the daughter of the late Hovey Kelley and Mollie Rowland Kelley. Edith previously worked in textiles and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Sexton are three children, Van Q. Sexton Sr., (Sybil), Vickie S. Campbell, and Kim S. Amick (Bill); her brothers and sisters, Lois K. Holden, Harold O. Kelley, Gladys K. Crowley, and Betty K. Moss; six grandchildren, Vandy Sexton, Chad Sexton, Alex Campbell, Billy Amick, Quinton Amick, and Zoey Campbell; three step-grandchildren, Chip Burnett, Charity Smith, Catherine Tann; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Arlene Francis Sexton, her brother, Billy F. Kelley, and her sister, Joann K. Swafford.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2:30-4:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4:00 with Rev. Harold Beam and Rev. Vernon Craig officiating. Interment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens. Chad Sexton, Alex Campbell, Billy Amick, Tim Franks, Keith Swafford, and Vandy Sexton will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at the residence at 683 Rockhouse Road, Blacksburg, SC.

