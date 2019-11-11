|
Gaffney, S.C. - Edna Earle Spencer Wilkie, 78, of 355 Goldmine Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late Joe Thomas Wilkie and the daughter of the late James Thomas Spencer and Dora Ruth Spencer. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, enjoyed bingo and cooking for her family. Mrs. Wilkie was retired from Musgrove Mills and a member of Draytonville Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, Tommy Wilkie (Rosa) of Gaffney; a sister, Ruby Parris of Rutherfordton, NC; two grandchildren, Brandon Lambert (Dawn) and Blake Murray (Dakota Bell); three great-grandchildren, Brittany Martin,
Coby Lambert and Cameron Lambert; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilkie was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Ann Murray; three sisters, Ellen Painter, Catherine Painter and Mamie Ruth Hill; and four brothers, Boyd Spencer, Walter Spencer, Conrad Spencer and J.G. Spencer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Harrill and Reverend Johnny McDaniel officiating. Interment will be in Draytonville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Baptist Church Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019