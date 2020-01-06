|
Gaffney, S.C. - Edward Zeno Erwin, 91, of 122 Sam's Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Frances Davis Erwin and the son of the late Sam Jefferies Erwin and Mary Janie Spencer Erwin. He was retired from Limestone Mill, enjoyed cattle farming, and had a great love for his family and his Lord.
Mr. Erwin was a charter member of Blue Branch Baptist Church, where he served as the Music Director since 1950, Church Treasurer and Chairman of Deacons.
Surviving is a son, Ronald Erwin (Kay) of Gaffney; a daughter, Sandra Erwin Millwood of Gaffney; four grandchildren, Kevin Millwood (Hope), Shannon Erwin (Felecia), Derek Millwood (Rebecca) and Byron Millwood (Erica); and fourteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Erwin was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Erwin, two great-grandchildren, Logan Garcia and Ryleigh Millwood; a son-inlaw, Ervin Millwood; two brothers, John Thomas Erwin and Sam Erwin Jr.; and two sisters, Edith Guyton and Dorothy Osment.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Blue Branch Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Eddie Smith and Reverend Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, 1703 Pacolet Highway, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Sandra Millwood, 127 Pebblestone Road.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.