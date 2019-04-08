Gaffney, S.C. – Edward George (Turtle) Martin, Jr., 53, of 253 Chestnut Ridge Road, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Reading, PA, he was the husband of Tracy Dianne Hink Martin and son of Rose Marie Bailey Martin of Reading, PA and the late Edward George Martin, Sr. He was an independent truck driver, a U. S. Army veteran, and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons, Edward George Martin, III and wife, Sarah of Gaffney and Dakota Martin of Alabama; three daughters, Kodi Martin, Rachel Martin (Jeremy Gribble) and Jimi Martin (Donnie Childers), all of Gaffney; two stepsons, Lewis Joiner and wife, Graysan of Alabama and Elijah Godwin of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Myrisa Godwin of Gaffney; a sister, Brandy Martin of Reading, PA; and 17 grandchildren.

Private Memorial services will be held by the family.

The family will be at the residence, 253 Chestnut Ridge Road, Gaffney.

