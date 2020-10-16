1/
Edward "Buddy" Petty
Gaffney, S.C. - Edward Lee "Buddy" Petty, 90, of 328 Limestone Springs Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Yvonne Brown Petty and son of the late Elbert Lee Petty and Susie Coleman Petty. He retired from Timken, was a member of Pacolet Road Baptist Church, Woodmen of the World and the Cattle Rancher's Association. He loved his family, fishing and tractors.

Surviving are two daughters, Theresa Petty Martin and Karen Petty Parris, both of Gaffney; two sisters, Hazel Christie (Roy) and Ruby Moore (Robert), both of Hickory Tavern; eight grandchildren, Terry Lee Martin, Nathan Allen Martin (Lynn), Troy A. Martin, Jeremie L. Martin (Kimberly), Michael Boyd, Christopher Martin, Brian E. Parris (Sherry) and Daniel Parris; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Petty and James Petty, a sister, Thelma Parris, two sons-in-law, Terry Gene Martin and William Steve Parris and two grandsons, Alan Parris and Odis "O.J." Parris.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pacolet Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Church with Reverend Jimmy Powell and Reverend Jeremie Martin officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pacolet Road Baptist Church, "Building Fund", 1104 Pacolet Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Troy Martin, 416 Limestone Springs Road, Gaffney SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
