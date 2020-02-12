|
Gaffney - Edward Patterson Wallace, 69, of 261 Elbethel Road; beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, entered his heavenly home on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Paula Wilburn Wallace and the son of the late Harvey Patterson Wallace and the late Mary Phillips Wallace. Mr. Wallace served in the U.S. Army, retired from Timken, and was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also was a fan of Duke Basketball and Clemson Football.
Mr. Wallace leaves behind one daughter, Angela Dawn Wallace; a son, Shawn Edward Wallace; three grandsons, Calvin Chandler, Brett Chandler (Brianna), and Austin Chandler (Amber); great-granddaughter, Riley Kate Chandler; and the joy of his life, granddaughter, Delanee Ellis. He also left behind a brother, Jerry Wallace (Nita), Shirley Randolph (Joe), Brenda Wallace; four sisters-in-law, Mary Bullock (Jimmy), Freida Wilburn, Kathy Patterson (Jerry), and Phyllis Self; two brothers-in-law, William Wilburn, and Robin Wilburn; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Wallace; and one sister, Phyllis Zitcovich.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, to be determined.
The family will be at the residence.
