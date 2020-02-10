|
Blacksburg--Mrs. Elaina Page Hasson, 36, of 320 Possum Trot Road, Blacksburg SC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Spartanburg SC.
Wife of Mr. James Robert Hasson and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Wayne and Marian Sandra Bullocks, Page was a sweet, loving soul and a dedicated mother.
At an early age she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was of Baptist Faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her beautiful daughter, Miss Sydney Elizabeth Hasson.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Hasson will be held on Wednesday, February 12,2020 at 2pm with visitation beginning at 1pm at Antioch Baptist Church in Blacksburg S.C.
Rev. Michael Owens officiating.
The family will be at the home of Ms.Teresa Love, 312 Possum Trot Road, Blacksburg SC.
Book of Memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com
The Blacksburg Location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020