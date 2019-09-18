|
Elaine Alexandria Ellis, 65, of 529 Baker Street, Kings Mountain, NC, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, in Atrium Health Center, Shelby, NC.
Wife of Randy Huskey, she was born in Hartford, CT and was a daughter of the late George and Hyacinth Joseph Ellis.
She was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Smyrna, SC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: a brother, Charles Ellis, of Hartford, CT; two sisters, Edna Marie Ellis, of New York, NY and Paula Beninato, of Hartford; mother-in-law, Willie Huskey, of Blacksburg.
The Funeral Service will be Friday, 2 p.m., in the Gilmore Chapel with Rev. Dr. Kenneth Bell officiating.
The family is at the home of Willie Huskey, 101 Bell Street, Blacksburg.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019