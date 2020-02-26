|
|
Spartanburg, SC - Elaine Huskey Gauthier, 74, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born April 15, 1945 she was the wife of Mark Gerard "Gerry" Gauthier, Jr. and the daughter of the late James and Virginia Huskey.
Mrs. Gauthier was an active participating member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and was a retired bank teller with First Federal, now BB&T.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Mark Gerard Gauthier III and wife Jeannie of Spartanburg; two daughters Colette Gauthier and husband Saeed Samiee of Tulsa, OK, and Emelia Howell and husband Billy of Fort Mill, SC; four brothers Elmer Huskey and wife Joleen, Don Huskey and wife Joyce, Terry Huskey, and Ricky Huskey and wife Dianne; four sisters Christine Holt, Hazel Jolly and husband Charles, Linda Mosley and husband Bobby, and Wanda Parker and husband Mike; seven grandchildren Will Howell, Grace Howell, Alex Rosser, Mark Gauthier IV, George Gauthier, Ariana Samiee and Tara Samiee; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four brothers James Huskey, William Huskey, Lyman Huskey and Tommy Huskey; two sister Margaret Littlejohn and Brenda Shelton.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105; or to Samaritans Purse, PO box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Services will be private.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020