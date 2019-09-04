|
Gaffney, S.C. - Mae Elaine Allison Kennedy, 75, of 1022 W. Buford Street, Apt. 301, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Joe Dean Kennedy, Sr. and daughter of the late Virgil Allison and Virginia Mae Fowler Allison. She retired from textiles and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Cathy Horne of the home; a brother, Donald Lee Allison of Gaffney; two sisters, Claudia Whelchel of Spartanburg and Jean Allison Balke of Minnesota; three grandchildren, Cristy Horne, DeVante Horne and Deceka Copeland and husband, Joey; a great-grandchild, Leroy Horne. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019