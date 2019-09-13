|
Gaffney, S.C. - Elbert Walter "Junior" Lipsey, Jr., 79, of 304 Spingwood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Betty Harvey Lipsey and son of the late Elbert Walter Lipsey, Sr. and Mary Janelle Duncan Lipsey. He retired from Timken and was a member of Northside Baptist Church since 1960 where he served as deacon. He was an avid Gaffney Indian fan and a South Carolina Gamecocks fan. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the South Carolina State Guard Honor Team.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Timothy Andrew Lipsey of Gaffney; four daughters, Debra Elizabeth Lee (Andrew) of Jonesville, Tina Renea Ammerman (Gary) of Denver, NC, Anita Christine Cantrell (Gene) of Cowpens and Rebecca Jolene Simmons (Jimmy) of Gaffney; two brothers, Levon Lipsey (Peggy) of Gaffney and Terry Lipsey (Cheryl) of Shelby, NC; thirteen grandchildren, Elizabeth Runzel (Jon), Anthony Ballard (Maria), Drew Lee (Samantha), Hannah Lee, Lea Sanford (Chris), Allison Cantrell, Bella Mabe, Seth Simmons, Claire Lee, Elijah Lipsey, Tori Lee, Gabby Lee and Zoey Simmons; three great grandchildren, Nova, Arty and Heidi; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Lipsey, Doug Lipsey and Danny Lipsey and two sisters, Melinda Pennington and Frances Saunders.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Phillips, Rev. Andrew Lee and Rev. Timothy Lipsey officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 508, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.