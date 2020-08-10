Gaffney, S.C. - Elbert Teaster, 98, of 1658 Goucher School Road, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Inverness at Spartanburg.

Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of the late Nellie Phillips Teaster and the son of the late Otis Teaster and Nettie Reynolds Teaster. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in World War II and was retired from Kohler. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. Mr. Teaster was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Gene Phillips (Peggy) of Pacolet; two brothers, Paul Teaster of Pacolet and Howard Teaster of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Ron Parris (Joy), Suzanne Bridges (Chris) and Kim Easler; five great-grandchildren, Brandon Blackwood, Payton Bridges, Hunter Parris,

Shyann Parris and Anna Grace Easler. Mr. Teaster was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Crawford; and five brothers, Carl Teaster, Lloyd Teaster, Lawrence Teaster, Clyde Teaster and Glenn Teaster.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pacolet Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joel Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Suzanne Bridges, 430 Hillbrook Circle, Pacolet.

