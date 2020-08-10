1/1
Elbert Teaster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Elbert Teaster, 98, of 1658 Goucher School Road, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Inverness at Spartanburg.

Born in Pacolet, he was the husband of the late Nellie Phillips Teaster and the son of the late Otis Teaster and Nettie Reynolds Teaster. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in World War II and was retired from Kohler. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. Mr. Teaster was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Gene Phillips (Peggy) of Pacolet; two brothers, Paul Teaster of Pacolet and Howard Teaster of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Ron Parris (Joy), Suzanne Bridges (Chris) and Kim Easler; five great-grandchildren, Brandon Blackwood, Payton Bridges, Hunter Parris,

Shyann Parris and Anna Grace Easler. Mr. Teaster was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Crawford; and five brothers, Carl Teaster, Lloyd Teaster, Lawrence Teaster, Clyde Teaster and Glenn Teaster.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pacolet Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joel Gardner officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at the home of Suzanne Bridges, 430 Hillbrook Circle, Pacolet.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved