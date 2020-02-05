|
Gaffney, S.C. - Lillian Elizabeth Davis Evans, 83, of 269 Beltline Road, Apt. 5-E, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of the late Bobby Dean Evans and daughter of the late Ed Smith Davis, Sr. and Estelle Martin Davis. She retired from Lowenstein, loved her family, animals, gardening and was a "people person". She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Michael Dean Evans of Gaffney; two brothers, Ed Smith Davis, Jr. and Jeffrey Ronald Davis, Sr. and wife, Mary of Gaffney; two sisters, Polly Haulbrooks and Jackie Gilfillan and husband, Jimmy, both of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Stephanie Gallagher and husband, B. J.; a great-grandchild, Lucas Blake Gallagher; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Evans and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at New Pleasant Baptist Church with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020