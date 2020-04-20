Home

Elizabeth Parker

Elizabeth Parker Obituary

Mrs. Elizabeth Sutson Parker, 95, of New York City, NY, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Widow of Sherward Parker, she was born in Cherokee Falls, SC to Mrs. Florence West Sutson and Mr. Will Sutson.

She attended the public schools of Cherokee County, SC. After migrating to Rockaway Beach, NY, she became a member of St. John's Baptist Church. She later moved to Harlem and joined St. Paul Baptist Church.

Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and her siblings: Jeanette, Nora, Laura, William, Etoy, Maggie, and Jessie.

Surviving are: 5 nieces: Mrs. Ophelia Praziel, Mrs. Willie Jean Williams, of Shelby, NC, Mrs. Cheryl Higdon (James), of Blakeslee, PA, Mrs. Brenda Goode, of Gaffney, SC, Mrs. Linda Smith, (Slyvester), of Lynn MA; sister-in-law, Lynette Byers, of NY; special nephews, Mr. Bob King, Mr. Dervin Parker, (Lynette); special cousin, Mrs., Eula Mae Thomas, all of Blacksburg, SC.

A Graveside Service will be Friday, April 24, 2020, 1:30 p.m., in Calverton National Cemetery; 210 Princeton Boulevard; Calverton NY 11933

Trinity Funeral Service LLC, 23 East 2nd Street, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020
