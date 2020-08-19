Elizabeth Phillips

Cross Hill, S.C. - Elizabeth Ellis Phillips, 91, of 4041 Watts Bridge Road, formerly of Gaffney, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Summie S. Phillips and daughter of the late Loy Jonathan Ellis and Leavy Self Ellis. She retired as a LPN from Cherokee Memorial Hospital and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Jenol "J.J." Johnson of Cross Hill and Wanda Diane Phillips of Gaffney; a brother, Phillip Ellis (Gail) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, David Warmoth and Chris Warmoth (Teresa); two great-granddaughters, Ashley Warmoth and Heather Warmoth; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Lee Ellis, J. L. Ellis and Robert Ellis and sisters, Lucille Windham, Georgie E. Locklear, Mary E. Phillips and Brenda Thomas.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Wofford Caughman officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.