Elizabeth Pruitt

Gaffney - Elizabeth Milwood Pruitt died July 3, 2020, in Florida. Born June 5, 1969, she was the husband of Timothy Pruitt and the daughter of the late Wiliam and Lugena Milwood. Surviving in addition to her husband of 14 years are a son, Timmy Spencer, daughter, Lauren Deshay Powell; two step-children, Cody Cross and Timothy Pruitt II; and a grandson, Jayden Coyle. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lugena Milwood, and a brother, Chris Millwood. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Corinth Baptist Church cemetery.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 31, 2020.
