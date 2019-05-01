Home

Elizabeth Robinson

Grover - Mrs. Elizabeth Robinson, 71, of 105 Spruce St., passed away on April 29, 2019, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Charles Robinson and the daughter of the late Wilburn and Sara Harry McCarter. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will he held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Grover. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Robinson family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 1, 2019
