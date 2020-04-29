|
|
Ella Louise McClain (Iggy), age 81, of Florida, departed this life April 11, 2020 at the Kindred Hospital, Green Cove Springs, FL.
She was born in Hendersonville, NC and was a daughter of the late Alonzo & Evelyn McClain. "Iggy" graduated from Granard High School in 1955 and furthered her education in Friendship Jr. College, Rock Hill, SC.
She moved to New Haven, CT and became well known for her gift of singing. She performed regularly in the 60's at the Apollo Theater in New York City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Elizabeth, William, and Robert (Robby).
Left to cherish loving memories are her siblings: Gladys Brown of Jacksonville, FL, Alonzo McClain Jr. (Evelyn) of Goldsboro, NC, Calle Atkins (William) of Fleming Island, FL and James E. McClain of Jacksonville, FL.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes and Crematory. www.corey-kerlin.com
Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020