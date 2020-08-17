Ellen Duncan

Gaffney, S.C. - Ellen Rose Warren Duncan, age 76, of 727 Twin Bridge Road, went home to be with the Lord per His timing on August 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A native of Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Gene Warren and Ruby Waldrup Warren and sister of the late Donald Eugene Warren (infant) and Clara Ann Warren Donahue of Decatur, Georgia. She is also survived by her children, Susan D. Gilfillan (Ricky), Robin Duncan Harper (Randy), Kristen Sellars (Matt) and Allen Duncan; her grandchildren, Josh Gilfillan (Keri), Katie Bowling (Brandon), Paul Harper, Zach Harper, Josie Sellars and Eli Sellars; her great-grandchildren, Turner Bowling, Axel Bowling and Ella Gilfillan.

She was the wife of 52 years to her high school sweetheart, the late Ernest A. Duncan, Sr. They were both graduates of the 1962 class of Gaffney High School. She continued her education at the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing under the Civitan Nursing Scholarship. She completed her nursing education at USC School of Nursing. After graduation she worked at Cherokee County Memorial Hospital in the OB/Labor & Delivery under the leadership of Lelia Mayfield and Bertha Smith. Ellen was blessed to work in a profession where she felt appreciation, gratitude and loved. She retired as Nursing Supervisor at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after 40 years of nursing service. She was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church and attended Sunday School under the leadership of Martha Lou Blackwood.

Ellen loved her family, friends and life. Some of her favorite times were going to the movies with family and friends. She shared many Sundays with her grandma Waldrup, aunts, cousins and family weekends at Rainbow Lake. Ellen continued this tradition with her own family. Everyone knew they were invited to join family and crew every Sunday for food and family time. Everyone was welcomed and loved. Ellen made everyone feel her special love and care, and laughter was the key.

The family wants to thank Gwen Sarratt and everyone at Spartanburg Hospice for their loving care and asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Social distancing will be observed and due to limited seating for the service the family will be at the residence after the service to also receive friends.

The family will be at the residence.

