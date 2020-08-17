1/1
Ellen Duncan
Gaffney, S.C. - Ellen Rose Warren Duncan, age 76, of 727 Twin Bridge Road, went home to be with the Lord per His timing on August 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

A native of Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Gene Warren and Ruby Waldrup Warren and sister of the late Donald Eugene Warren (infant) and Clara Ann Warren Donahue of Decatur, Georgia. She is also survived by her children, Susan D. Gilfillan (Ricky), Robin Duncan Harper (Randy), Kristen Sellars (Matt) and Allen Duncan; her grandchildren, Josh Gilfillan (Keri), Katie Bowling (Brandon), Paul Harper, Zach Harper, Josie Sellars and Eli Sellars; her great-grandchildren, Turner Bowling, Axel Bowling and Ella Gilfillan.

She was the wife of 52 years to her high school sweetheart, the late Ernest A. Duncan, Sr. They were both graduates of the 1962 class of Gaffney High School. She continued her education at the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing under the Civitan Nursing Scholarship. She completed her nursing education at USC School of Nursing. After graduation she worked at Cherokee County Memorial Hospital in the OB/Labor & Delivery under the leadership of Lelia Mayfield and Bertha Smith. Ellen was blessed to work in a profession where she felt appreciation, gratitude and loved. She retired as Nursing Supervisor at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after 40 years of nursing service. She was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church and attended Sunday School under the leadership of Martha Lou Blackwood.

Ellen loved her family, friends and life. Some of her favorite times were going to the movies with family and friends. She shared many Sundays with her grandma Waldrup, aunts, cousins and family weekends at Rainbow Lake. Ellen continued this tradition with her own family. Everyone knew they were invited to join family and crew every Sunday for food and family time. Everyone was welcomed and loved. Ellen made everyone feel her special love and care, and laughter was the key.

The family wants to thank Gwen Sarratt and everyone at Spartanburg Hospice for their loving care and asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Social distancing will be observed and due to limited seating for the service the family will be at the residence after the service to also receive friends.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
16
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Ellen was a great nurse colleague. Her supervisor skills were great especially on night duty where I worked. She was kind and gentle which is needed in all nurses. I enjoyed how she lead the retired nurses group. I know she was a Christian so I know God’s promises and will see her over there. Great job Ellen, we’ll miss you now.
Gwendolyn McBride
August 16, 2020
Ellen was such a wonderful supervisor at SRHS No matter the problem when we needed to call Ellen she had a kind word along with
solving our problem She always arrived with a smile and a positive demeanor So sorry for your loss Ellen was one of a kind and will be greatly missed
Karen Hollifield
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Prayers for Ellen's family. She was a beautiful lady and nurse. I have many memories of her kindness.
Sheila L Miller
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Mrs Duncan was such a wonderful Nursing Supervisor at SRHS. Always smiling and always had kind words to say. Her and Mrs Pauline Scott were always there if we needed them. She was missed when she retired. So sorry for your loss! I know she will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for all
Terrie Allison
Coworker
