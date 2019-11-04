Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Ellen Verbeck

Ellen Verbeck Obituary

Gaffney -- Ellen Doris Kierstead Verbeck, 72, of 524 East Junior High Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Plymouth, MA, she was the wife of Richard B. Verbeck and the daughter of the late Russell Kierstead and Ava Murray Kierstead. She was a bank manager for 10 years at Plymouth Federal Savings and a retired secretary. Mrs. Verbeck was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

In addition to her husband, also surviving are two nephews, Douglas Kierstead and Reverend Scott Kierstead; and a niece, Deborah Kierstead. Mrs. Kierstead was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Kierstead.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
