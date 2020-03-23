Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Ellen Weidner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Weidner Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Ellen Margaret Ann Weidner, 71, of 907 Gowdeysville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born on April 1948 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Robert Weidner and Virginia Weidner.

Surviving are a brother, Jimmy Weidner (Cindy); and a sister, Jeanne Weidner; and her nieces and nephews, Elena O'Bryon, Diane Dawn Palmore, Michael Simmons, Jeannine Dada. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Marczak and Diana Marie Palmore.

Ellen…A woman of wisdom, kindness, and creativity.

She touched so many lives as a job coach for the intellectually disabled for 24 years. A beautiful soul, who brightened up the lives of everyone she met. She will truly be missed and forever remembered. Her parting message: "Be kind, courteous and accepting of all people and animals. Love yourselves".

A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, April 18, 2020 at her home at 907 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney. 864-490-3141.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29372.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -