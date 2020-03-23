|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ellen Margaret Ann Weidner, 71, of 907 Gowdeysville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born on April 1948 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Robert Weidner and Virginia Weidner.
Surviving are a brother, Jimmy Weidner (Cindy); and a sister, Jeanne Weidner; and her nieces and nephews, Elena O'Bryon, Diane Dawn Palmore, Michael Simmons, Jeannine Dada. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Marczak and Diana Marie Palmore.
Ellen…A woman of wisdom, kindness, and creativity.
She touched so many lives as a job coach for the intellectually disabled for 24 years. A beautiful soul, who brightened up the lives of everyone she met. She will truly be missed and forever remembered. Her parting message: "Be kind, courteous and accepting of all people and animals. Love yourselves".
A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, April 18, 2020 at her home at 907 Gowdeysville Road, Gaffney. 864-490-3141.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29372.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 23, 2020