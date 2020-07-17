Ellon Bridges

Gaffney, S.C. - Ellon McDowell Bridges, 75, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Saluda, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude McKinley Mc- Dowell. Sr. and Daisy Epperson McDowell. She was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, retired from First National Bank in Shelby, NC and of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, gardening, flowers and playing the saxophone.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Bridges Smith (Cam) of Boiling Springs, SC, Kimberly Ellon Stanford of Spartanburg and Donna Stanford Strong (Kenneth) of Gaffney; a sister, Barbara McDowell Blackmon of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren, Danielle Emory (Shawn), Christina Scruggs, Dustin Scruggs (Cassie), Hannah Strong Countryman (Michael), Tyler Ruppe, Caleb Stanford, Emily Smith and Skyler Smith; three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Aubrey and Autumn; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Ray Stanford, a daughter, Rhonda Denise Stanford, one grandchild, Cavan, one great-grandchild, Roman, four brothers, Claude McDowell, Jr., Eugene McDowell, Raymond McDowell and Donald Lee McDowell and two sisters, Eula Bowen and Dorothy McDowell.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Lewis Batchelor officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.