Elmer Buckson, 71, of, 100 Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.

Widower of Madie Morgan Buckson, he was born in Cherokee County, SC on September 9, 1949 to Emanuel and Martha Robinson Buckson.

Elmer was a retiree on Road Construction for the Highway Department.

In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by: three siblings, Opal Diane Buckson, Charles Eugene Buckson, and Gracie Buckson.

Elmer leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Leon Buckson of Charlotte; four brothers, Freddie Buckson (Debbie) of Vacaville, CA, Richard Buckson (Carol) of Gaffney, Richard Lee Buckson (Mona) of Winston Salem, NC, and William Buckson of Gaffney; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 17, 1 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask!

