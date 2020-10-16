1/1
Elmer Buckson
Elmer Buckson, 71, of, 100 Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.

Widower of Madie Morgan Buckson, he was born in Cherokee County, SC on September 9, 1949 to Emanuel and Martha Robinson Buckson.

Elmer was a retiree on Road Construction for the Highway Department.

In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by: three siblings, Opal Diane Buckson, Charles Eugene Buckson, and Gracie Buckson.

Elmer leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Leon Buckson of Charlotte; four brothers, Freddie Buckson (Debbie) of Vacaville, CA, Richard Buckson (Carol) of Gaffney, Richard Lee Buckson (Mona) of Winston Salem, NC, and William Buckson of Gaffney; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, October 17, 1 p.m., in Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask!

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
