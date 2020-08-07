1/1
Emma Dixon
On July 29, 2020, Emma "Sis" Minnie Mae Martin Dixon, 85, passed away peacefully in the loving home of her daughter, Judy Ann Dixon and her husband Juan Jose Ascoli located in Albemarle County Virginia. Her loving husband and soulmate of 65 years Robert Porter Dixon never left her side during her long journey and struggle with dementia.

Emma will be laid to rest as she requested, wearing her favorite pair of blue jeans; back in the community she grew up in Smyrna, South Carolina. Funeral service will take place at Canaan United Methodist Church,4810 Canaan Church Rd, Smyrna, SC 29743 on August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation with family will follow the service in the church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Emma, lovingly also known as M, lived most of her life in the Dixon family home located at 1333 Calohan Road, Rustburg, Virginia. She was the only daughter of the late Luther Nelly Martin and the late Georgia Hardin Martin. Emma graced this world for 85 years with her blessed gifts and endless compassion for others. She served her Lord by being active in the United Methodist churches she attended over the years, the last being Heritage United Methodist Church located in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was an active part of the Rustburg community where she lived and was a dedicated volunteer with the Food Bank, feeding the hungry, and volunteering in different school organizations such as the PTA and Rustburg High School band boosters. Emma and Robert were recognized as consistent donors to Clemson University and were members of the Clemson University President's Club. Emma grew up in the rural upstate community of Smyrna, South Carolina where she met and fell in love with Robert Dixon, the boy down the street that played and knew her four brothers, William "WL", Oliver "Dude", George "John" and Shelton "Burt" Martin. She sacrificed always for her children and loved them endlessly. Her talents in the home made for wonderful holidays and family celebrations. Emma was an avid gardener and usually had a front yard of beautifully blooming flowers and a backyard of vegetables and fruits. Her pie and biscuit making will be greatly missed along with her wit and ability to make people laugh.

Emma is survived by of her husband, Robert Porter Dixon; she was the loving mother of two daughters, Sandra Lee Dixon Alden and her husband Russel Alden of Bedford, Virginia and Judy Ann Dixon and her husband, Juan J. Ascoli of Albemarle County, Virginia.

Emma recognized and believed strongly in giving back, so in lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in her name, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be made to www.greenefuneralhome.net



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Canaan United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
