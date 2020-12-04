1/1
Emma Edwards
Emma Marie Edwards, 66, of 308 Marion Avenue, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

She was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina and was the daughter of Ruby Nell Littlejohn Edwards and the late Gonzel Edwards.

Marie was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Baltimore Community College. She was a member of Allen Temple C.M.E. Church and an employee of Fed-Ex.

She leaves to cherish loving memories; her mother, Ruby N. Edwards, of the home; a son, Corey Edwards (Leatrice), of the home; a brother, Donnell Edwards (Jerialyn), of Irmo, SC; 5 grandchildren; 4 greatgrandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 7, 1 p.m., at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Alvin Stafford and Rev. J. L. Searight.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
