Gaffney, S.C. – Emma Jean Spencer Cooper, 84, of 319 Filter Plant Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the loving wife of the late Leodis Cooper for 63 years and the daughter of the late Coley L. Spencer and Myrtle Upchurch Spencer. She was a homemaker and a member of East Gaffney Baptist Church. She loved her Lord Jesus, loved her family, and her church.

Surviving is a son, Rodney Lee Cooper and wife, Carol of Gaffney; a daughter, Pamela Humphries and husband, Barry of Gaffney; a grandson, Bradlee Cooper; two sisters, Evelyn Spencer Duncan and husband, Coleman of Gaffney and Shirley Shue of Boone, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Winston Spencer, J. H. Spencer and Gilbert Spencer.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at the residence, 319 Filter Plant Road, Gaffney.

