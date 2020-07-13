Era Childers

Gaffney, S.C. - Era Spencer Childers, 99, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare Center.

Born in Gaffney on February 3, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Charles Spencer and Mamie Rains Spencer and the wife of the late Wendell D. Childers. She was a homemaker, enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. Mrs. Childers was the oldest member of Draytonville Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry E. Childers of Belmont and Harold Childers and wife, Julia of Gaffney; a daughter, Sylvia C. Holmes and husband, Danny of Gaffney; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Turner of Gaffney. She was preceded in death by a son, Cecil A. Childers; four brothers, Smithy Spencer, Roy Spencer, Woodrow "Red" Spencer and Bill Spencer; and three sisters, Aughty Parker, Folis Patrick, and Bonnie Harmon.

Pallbearers will be: Phillip Childers, Spencer Childers, Chris Holmes, Andy Holmes, Russell Childers and Tim Childers.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Draytonville Baptist Church, 179 Draytonville Baptist Church Road, Gaffney, SC, 29340.

The family will be at her residence.

