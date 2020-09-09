1/
Eric Guest
Eric Eugene Guest, 47, beloved husband to Angela Phipps Tomey, of Gaffney, passed away on August 27, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA he was the son of Jerry Guest and Elaine Baker Crossland (Andy).

In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children, Hayden Quinn Phipps – Guest; and Samuel Kane Phipps – Guest; Sisters Deana Keever (Mike), Alicia Evans (Guy), and Lori Hernandez (Adrian); brothers-in-law, Gary Phipps, Floyd Phipps, and Randy Phipps (Kishia); many nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends.

He was preceded by his grandparents Carl and Florence Baker and Estes and Irene Guest.

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory Lyman, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
