BLACKSBURG - Erich Schmidt, age 61 of 256 Becky's Blvd., peacefully transitioned Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born February 2, 1958, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was the son of Helen Osterhoudt and the late Erich

Schmidt.

He was preceded in death by his father, Erich Schmidt, a brother, Allen Schmidt, and step father, William Osterhoudt. He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Frances Schmidt; two daughters, Ericha McAbee (Joe), Brittany Schmidt (Victor) Barrs, all of Blacksburg; his mother, Helen Osterhoudt of Gaffney; one brother, Victor Schmidt (Yvette) of Pittsburg, Pa.; four sisters, Michelle Steed (Kevin) of Cary, N.C., Shelia Myers (Bill), Lorraine Anderson, Tammy Schmidt, all of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Haleigh Barrs and Sydney Miles Schmidt, both of Blacksburg; his step mother, Betty Ann Schmidt of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolence can be made at www.genersisfuneralservices.com.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.