Pacolet, SC - - Ernest "Eddie" Edward Harris Jr., 59, of 538 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Ernest Edward Harris Sr. and Angeta Foster Harris. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt. Mr. Harris formerly worked in construction and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, also surviving are two brothers, Brian Harris and Mark Harris, both of Pacolet; a sister, Cathy Harris Eagle (Sam) of Pacolet; four nieces, Kristin Harris, Kayla Harris, Stacey Moore and Ashley Eagle; and three nephews, Brandon Eagle, Johnny Eagle and Chad Eagle.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2109 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Brother Brandon Eagle officiating. Interment will be in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family request that you dress casual for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, 467 Asbury Road, Pacolet, SC, 29372 or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
